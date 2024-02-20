Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 2,494,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

