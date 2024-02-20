COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.07. 446,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 657,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

