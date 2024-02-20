SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 211,023 shares.The stock last traded at $22.07 and had previously closed at $20.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

