Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 9th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,045 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.42% of Stryker worth $431,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $349.61. 366,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

