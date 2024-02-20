Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 278,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 456.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 221,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

