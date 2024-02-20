Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 27,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,109 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,192. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

