Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 6,108 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 10,529,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,801,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.