Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

