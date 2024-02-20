Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 31,443 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 114.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

