Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 4,204,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,559,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.