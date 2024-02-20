Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 550,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

