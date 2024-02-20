The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 389,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

