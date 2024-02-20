Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,805.28

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $14,805.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,072.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.00 or 0.00509084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00134038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00234426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00145317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,770,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.