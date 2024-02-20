Myro (MYRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $74.11 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Myro has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Myro has a market cap of $74.11 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.0821402 USD and is down -11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $19,831,909.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

