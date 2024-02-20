WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.95 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $207.08 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,134,250,300 coins and its circulating supply is 3,412,079,116 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,134,021,220.62508 with 3,411,850,038.3068337 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06182268 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $11,293,217.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

