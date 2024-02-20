Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,798 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $548,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $855.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,301. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $881.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $817.22 and a 200 day moving average of $780.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.