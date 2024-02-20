Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 319,029 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 319,029 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Sanmina worth $100,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 144,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,710. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

