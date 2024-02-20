Insider Buying: Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Crothers acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,505.00.

Keyera Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.11. 172,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,935. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.47. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.15.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

