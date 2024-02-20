Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,046 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,046 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $91,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 3,619,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,197. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

