Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,725. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

