Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $94.46 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Belden worth $94,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Belden by 96.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 7.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

BDC traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 78,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

