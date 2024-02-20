Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 3,857 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.09. 642,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

