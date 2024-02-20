Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 911,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 765,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 896,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.