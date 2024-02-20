Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 691,115 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 691,115 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $87,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 272,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,453. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

