Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 834,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 305,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $432,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. 1,957,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,109. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

