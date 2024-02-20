Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,594 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.89% of Meritage Homes worth $84,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 207.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 101.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $320,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock worth $1,194,315. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

