Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 410.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $4,744,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $15,851,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.2 %

LNN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

