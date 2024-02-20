Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $143,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

