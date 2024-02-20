Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $135.51 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $135,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $34,770,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.9 %

TMHC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 260,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,041. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.