Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 496,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMR traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.32. 63,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $411.20. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

