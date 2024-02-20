Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 109,016 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Hancock Whitney worth $122,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,300. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

