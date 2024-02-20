Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,024 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,569,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,024 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $119,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 336,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,717. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

