Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $119.21 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $119,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 265,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

