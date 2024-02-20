Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,814 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.54% of Granite Construction worth $109,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,853. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

