Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $101,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.