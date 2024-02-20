Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $111,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 798,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,104. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

