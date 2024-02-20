Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

