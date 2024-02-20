Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.72% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $653,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,183,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,391 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.