LPL Financial LLC Purchases 503,970 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $797,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 2,284,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

