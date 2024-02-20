LPL Financial LLC Sells 197,602 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,602 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $484,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.64. 2,485,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,979. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

