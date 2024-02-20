iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $631,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.