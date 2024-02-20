LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.78% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $528,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.53. The stock had a trading volume of 144,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,350. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $277.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average is $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

