LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $572,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.50. 1,304,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,391. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

