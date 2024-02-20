LPL Financial LLC Acquires 195,687 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $518,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,784,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 246,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

