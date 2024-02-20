NWI Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281,545. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

