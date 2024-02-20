Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Lessened by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,015 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 7.4% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned about 9.06% of Unity Software worth $1,090,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 82.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 4,718,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

