Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Okta accounts for 1.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 1,361,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,861. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

