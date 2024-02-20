LPL Financial LLC Has $429.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $429,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

