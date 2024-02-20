BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.17) to GBX 525 ($6.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.95).

LON BP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 474.80 ($5.98). 28,754,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.70 ($7.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 487.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company has a market cap of £80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($473.91). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £376.38 ($473.91). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,179.05). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,468. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

