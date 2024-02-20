Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Raised by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 4.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $14.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.10. 2,714,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

